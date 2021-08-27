Fatal motorcycle crash in Soda Springs

Idaho

SODA SPRING, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at 2nd South Street and S Main Street Friday around 10:34 a.m. in Soda Springs.

2nd South St is also known as U.S. Hwy 30 at milepost 405 .

According to police, 65-year-old Susan Brown of West Point, Utah was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson. Brown was exiting the Maverik (10 E 2nd S) parking lot to turn west on to 2nd S when she side swiped a 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup with a horse trailer that was westbound in the right lane.

Brown was wearing a helmet and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The driver of the pickup, Eugene Hullinger, 67, and his passenger Margery Hullinger, 65, both of Manila, Utah were not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.

U.S. Highway 30 was blocked for approximately one hour in both directions.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou Sheriff's Office.