AARP Idaho announces 2021 Andrus Award for Community Service winner

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - AARP Idaho has selected Shauna Arnold of Cascade to receive the 2021 Andrus Award for Community Service.

Each year AARP honors the legacy of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus with the Andrus Award for Community Service. It represents the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.

The AARP Idaho award committee recommended this selection because of her remarkable spirit and civic commitment, which has benefited the Cascade community while supporting AARP’s vision and mission and inspiring others to volunteer.

In addition to the award, AARP Idaho will make a $2,000 donation to the non-profit organization Horizons’ Lifestyle and Education Team.

Theresa Perry of Cascade nominated Shauna for the award.

“Shauna is a creative and generous volunteer leader who is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the residents and visitors to the Cascade region,” Perry said. “She generously and tirelessly shares her experience, talents, and skills to improve the lives of others. Her approach to serving others is delivered with respect, creativity, and compassion.”

The award will be formally presented during a virtual ceremony on Sept. 16, 2021.