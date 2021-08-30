Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials are boosting pay and offering bonuses to try to get and keep correctional officers.

The Idaho Department of Correction says 24% of its correctional officer positions were vacant last month, including 190 vacancies at its prisons in Kuna.

New correctional officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75.

New hires will also get a $1,500 bonus and be eligible for a $1,500 yearly retention bonus during their first five years.

Current employees will see hourly raises ranging from $.75 for wardens to $2.25 for correctional officers starting Sept. 5.

Also, on Oct. 15, all current correctional officers will receive a one-time retention bonus of $1,500.