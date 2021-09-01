Idaho is creating new representative districts

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho government has just started the process of redistricting for the entire state. Redistricting is redrawing the lines for the congressional districts.

By federal and state law, each state is required to perform redistricting every ten years to adjust the populations evenly among the districts. The process is entirely based on making sure that each district has about the same population. This process is being done all solely based on the new United States Census that came out in August.

The Idaho Commission of Reapportionment is responsible for redrawing these district lines. Many tips they are expected to follow include not cutting between county lines and avoid making districts that are oddly shaped.

The process of redistricting starts today and must be completed within the next 90 days. The Idaho Commission is taking plans and ideas from the general public during this time.