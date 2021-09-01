Scarface Fire grows to 1,428 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has grown to 1,428 acres.

It is 20% contained.

It is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

On Tuesday, fire activity was moderate with wind driven runs and short range spotting. The fire is backing down to the west into an unnamed tributary to the East Fork of Thomas Creek and the East Fork of Thomas Creek. The fire is also backing down to the northeast towards an unnamed tributary to Little Creek.

A Wildland Fire Module (WFM) will be on scene Wednesday morning to continue with work which was started in early August. The WFM will continue with preparatory work for defense of the identified values to initiate a point protection strategy. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance ‐ do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

The 2021 fire season started with high temperatures and low fuel moistures. More recently, temperatures have been cooler, and areas of the Forest have received some precipitation. Even with the recent weather, fuel moistures remain low. The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon‐Challis National Forest. Stage 1 fire restrictions were rescinded but caution is still advised.

Nationally, there are 64 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 50 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.