Scarface Fire 20% contained

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has burned 1,428 acres.

It is 20% contained.

It is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

On Wednesday, fire activity was moderate with single tree torching, creeping, and smoldering. The fire burned to the south towards the Sheep Mountain Ridge Trail #005 and was also backing down to the northeast in the no named tributary of Little Creek.

Crews are making progress with the preparatory work for defense of the identified values to initiate a point protection strategy. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 60 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 50 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.