Salmon-Challis National Forest detects new fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected one new fire since the last fire summary dated August 30, 2021.

Smiley Fire (September 4): The fire is located approximately ¾ mile southeast of Brockie Lake on the Lost River Ranger District. The 10-12 acre fire is burning in lodgepole and whitebark pine. 16 firefighters, Air Attack, and a Type I helicopter are on scene with an additional crew hiking into the fire today. The fire is 30% contained.

Shovel Fire (August 29): The lightning fire is located approximately three (3) miles north of Yellowjacket Guard Station on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.25 acre fire was called out on August 30.

Boundary Fire (August 10): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles west of Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7795/.

Scarface Fire (August 7): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately as significant activity occurs and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7793/.

Haystack Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The two (2) acres fire burning in burning in lodgepole pine and spruce is 100% contained and controlled.

Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The 103 acre fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. On August 23rd the fire was called 100% contained.

Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 133 acre fire is 100% contained.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): The final update for the Mud Lick Fire unless significant fire activity occurs was released on August 11, 2021. Any future updates will be posted to InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/)and the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

Weather: ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY… Dry air will continue through mid-week. Breezy winds this afternoon will produce dangerous fire conditions. Expect lighter winds for Tuesday with breezy conditions possible again Wednesday.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 59 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Fires in the west are contributing to smoke in the area.