Scarface Fire grows to 3,011 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has burned 3,011 acres.

It is 20% contained and is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

On Sunday, the fire was most active in the East Fork and West Forks of Thomas Creek. The fire continues to burn to the northeast into Little Creek. Fire is visible from the Middle Fork Lodge; the fire’s edge is almost into the bottom of the Thomas Creek drainage. A Type III helicopter has been assigned and will arrive on the fire today. Air quality in the area is poor.

Firefighters are using a point protection strategy for the Scarface Fire. A point protection strategy is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor. Firefighters continue to prepare the area around the values and are ready to implement point protection if necessary, for the identified values.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place effective at 6:00 a.m. Monday. The only airstrip within this TFR is Thomas Creek. More information on the TRF can be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_1_1968.html. Other backcountry airstrips are not within this TFR and are available for use. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 59 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.