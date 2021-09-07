Boundary Fire grows to 29,771 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning-caused Boundary Fire, less than two miles W of Boundary Creek Boat Launch, was detected on August 10.

It has burned 29,771 acres and is 30% contained.

Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority for the Boundary Fire. On Monday, the fire was active with group torching, short-range spotting, and wind driven runs. The fire was backing and flanking in Blue Moon Creek.

In the evening, firefighters conducted a burn-out operation to the north side of the private land in Sulphur Creek. Firefighters observed wind driven runs towards Blue Bunch Mountain up Dagger Creek, impacts to the Boundary Creek Road (#568) continue. Firefighters were able to access the administrative sites at Boundary Creek, firefighters continue to be successful in protecting the values at the administrative site. Crews continue mop up and securing of the fire near Morgan Ranch, fire activity is minimal in this area. Firefighters were able to continue to prepare, hold, and improve point protection measures on the east side of the fire in the Seafoam Bubble area. Fire is established on the northeast side of Greyhound Mountain and on the west side of Rapid River.

On Tuesday, firefighters will continue to evaluate the fire’s progression, will hold and improve point protection measures, and monitor growth towards values in and near the fire area including the Sulphur Creek Ranch, Boundary Creek administrative site, Seafoam Guard Station and Lodge, and Josephus Lake Campground to name a few. Mop up and securing the fire’s edge continues at Morgan Ranch. Firefighters continue work on the Boundary Creek Road when it is safe to do so. A point protection strategy is being used to protect values at risk. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Smoke is drifting into the area from fires in California and Oregon. Smoke from the Boundary Fire will remain visible from the community of Stanley and the surrounding area if the drift smoke from other fires to the west disperses.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐21‐015. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. For a description of the closure area and map please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65480/. Fire managers continue to assess closures on a daily basis. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out.

Nationally, there are 59 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.