Scarface Fire grows to 4,639

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has burned 4,639 acres.

It is 20% contained and is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

On Monday evening, the fire burned into lower Thomas Creek. Firefighters started point protection actions which included burning out above the private land in the area. The burnout operations lasted late into the night.

Later Tuesday, when fuel conditions allow, firefighters will continue burnout operations on the west and east side of Thomas Creek, working into the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The fire is active in the upper end of Little Creek and is established above Jackass Gulch.

Firefighters are using a point protection strategy for the Scarface Fire. A point protection strategy is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor. Firefighters continue to prepare the area around the values and are ready to continue to implement point protection if necessary, for those identified values.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the Scarface Fire. The only airstrip within this TFR is Thomas Creek. More information on the TRF can be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_1_1968.html. Other backcountry airstrips are not within this TFR and are available for use. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Nationally, there are 59 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.