Ammon to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Ammon on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho Supreme Court Justice Colleen Zahn
- Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
- Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness
- Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
- Department of Fish and Game Deputy Director Scott Reinecker
- Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn
- Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation
“I am excited to host the next Capital for a Day in Ammon,” Governor Little said. “Our friends in East Idaho and Bonneville County will be able to receive direct answers to their most pressing questions. I look forward to engaging in a casual, open dialogue between the public and my cabinet.”
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ammon City Hall, 2135 S Ammon Rd.
