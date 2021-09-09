Ammon to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Ammon on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Colleen Zahn

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Department of Fish and Game Deputy Director Scott Reinecker

Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn

Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

“I am excited to host the next Capital for a Day in Ammon,” Governor Little said. “Our friends in East Idaho and Bonneville County will be able to receive direct answers to their most pressing questions. I look forward to engaging in a casual, open dialogue between the public and my cabinet.”

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ammon City Hall, 2135 S Ammon Rd.