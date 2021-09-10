Boundary Fire grows to 49,784 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning-caused Boundary Fire, less than two miles W of Boundary Creek Boat Launch, was detected on August 10.

It has burned 49,784 acres and is 38% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority for the Boundary Fire. On Thursday, the fire was active with uphill runs, group torching, and short-range spotting. The fire continues to back in the Fall Creek drainage to the south. Crews are continuing to snag out the Boundary Creek road and are mopping up and securing the fire’s edge at the Boundary Creek administrative sites. Mop-up was completed around Morgan Ranch. Firefighters conducted a burnout operation west of the airstrip at Sulphur Creek Ranch, the fire continues to back to the south towards Sulphur Creek. Fire is established in Sulphur Creek, east of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and is backing down the south side of the drainage.

On Friday, firefighters will continue to evaluate the fire’s progression, will hold and improve point protection measures, and monitor growth towards the values in and near the fire area including the Sulphur Creek Ranch, Boundary Creek administrative site, Seafoam Guard Station and Lodge, parcels of private land and the mine associated with that land, and Josephus Lake Campground, to name a few. Mop up and securing the fire’s edge continues at the Boundary Creek administrative facilities. A point protection strategy, which is defined as, a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire, is being used on the Boundary Fire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Smoke is drifting into the area from fires in California and Oregon. Smoke from the Boundary Fire will remain visible from the community of Stanley and the surrounding area if the drift smoke from other fires to the west disperses.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐21‐015. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, which is the access to the Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. For a description of the closure area and map please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65899/. Fire managers continue to assess closures on a daily basis. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Nationally, there are 57 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 42 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.