Boundary Fire grows to 50,963 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning-caused Boundary Fire has burned 50,963 acres and is 48% contained.

It is less than two miles W of Boundary Creek Boat Launch, was detected on August 10.

Great Basin Team 5 is shadowing the current organization Monday and will take command of the fire Tuesday.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority for the Boundary Fire. The precipitation over the fire area continues to moderate fire activity. Firefighters observed moderate fire activity with isolated torching and backing fire. Crews continue to mop up and secure the fire’s edge at the Boundary Creek administrative sites and to the north, west, and east of the private values in Sulphur Creek. Fire continues to back to the south towards Sulphur Creek. The fire continues to back in Sulphur Creek, east of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. There was little growth in other areas of the fire.

Firefighters will continue to evaluate the fire’s progression, hold and improve point protection measures, and monitor growth towards the values in and near the fire area. Mop up and securing the fire’s edge continues at the Boundary Creek administrative facilities and the area around the private property in Sulphur Creek. A point protection strategy, which is defined as, a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire, is being used on the Boundary Fire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Smoke is anticipated to drift into the area from fires in California and Oregon. Smoke from the Boundary Fire will remain visible from the community of Stanley and the surrounding area if the drift smoke from other fires to the west disperses.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐21‐015. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, which is the access to the Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. For a description of the closure area and map please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65899/. Fire managers continue to assess the closure daily. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Nationally, there are 61 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 42 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.