100 Deadliest Days fatalities up from last year

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho has seen an increase in fatalities during the busy summer months known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving.

According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, 92 people died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads this summer, as the 100 Deadliest Days comes to a close.

100 Deadliest Days Quick Facts:

The majority of the 92 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles. 73 Automobile 15 Motorcycle 3 Other (ATV/UTV) 1 Pedestrian

In the 73 passenger vehicle fatalities, 31 people were not wearing seat belts.

Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 17 fatalities.

6 fatalities involved inattentive driving.

The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the 100 Deadliest when there is typically an increase in fatal crashes. It’s a tragic trend both in Idaho and across the nation.

Last year, 88 people killed in crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame--more than 40% of the entire year’s fatalities. In 2019, 92 people died in the summer.

“Summer driving continues to be a dangerous concern in Idaho,” Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said.

This summer the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded four high visibility enforcement campaigns, providing law enforcement agencies grant funding for overtime patrols. Officers throughout the state spent time looking for aggressive and impaired drivers, and those not wearing their seat belts. OHS also ran several media campaigns in conjunction with these efforts, encouraging drivers to make smart choices behind the wheel.

“While the 100 Deadliest Days may be over, road safety is important to focus on all year,” Tomlinson said. “The work continues to make Idaho a safer place to live, and it’s up to all of us to buckle up, drive engaged and do what we can to help prevent fatal crashes.”