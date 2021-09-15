New members appointed to Idaho Economic Advisory Council

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little appointed three new members to serve on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council this year.

Newly appointed members include Jeremy Grimm who will represent Region 1, Randy Bauscher who will represent Region 4 and Donna O’Kelly who will represent Region 6.

Jeremy Grimm resides in Sandpoint, Idaho, and owns Whiskey Rock Planning, a land use planning and economic development consulting firm. For the past 20 years, Grimm has worked in both the private and public sectors, leading planning and development initiatives in small towns across the west. He previously served for nearly a decade as the Planning and Community Development Director for the City of Sandpoint and has held various appointed positions.

Randy Bauscher owns B&H farming located in Rupert, Idaho. Over the years, Bauscher has served on numerous boards, civic and political organizations. Previously, he served as the Idaho Potato Commission Chairman and as a manager for the Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service and the Mart Grain Company.

Donna O’Kelly lives in Idaho Falls and is Director of the Analytical Research Laboratory at Idaho National Laboratory’s Materials and Fuels Complex. O’Kelly has more than 30 years of experience in nuclear and analytical chemistry and serves as the co-president of Women in Leadership for INL and is a board member for Hospice for Eastern Idaho.

“These new members’ diverse experiences and expertise are valuable additions to the Economic Advisory Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director, Tom Kealey. “We look forward to their contributions to the Council and the state of Idaho in the future.”

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The Council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), block grant funding and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

The Council consists of eight members, appointed by the Governor, with one member appointed from each of the state’s seven economic development regions and one member appointed at-large. Members serve three-year terms and can be reappointed.

Learn more about the Idaho Economic Advisory Council HERE.