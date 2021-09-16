Boundary Fire grows to 60,979 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boundary and Scarface Fires merged and are being managed as a single incident called the Boundary Fire.

The lightning caused fire has burned 60,979 acres and is 48% contained.

The fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

Gusty winds increased fire activity on Blue Bunch Mountain and near the Fir Creek Campground, creating a column visible to several communities. The Type 1 helicopter based in Challis dropped buckets of water along the edge of the wilderness yesterday to slow the fire’s spread toward the campground. In the Lime Creek area, the fire is pushing up toward Sheep Mountain Road. On the north end of the fire, fire crews protected the Little Creek Guard Station and were able to suppress a few spots that ignited across the Middle Fork of the Salmon River just north of Jackass Flat.

Firefighters continue to evaluate and track the fire’s progression near private property and Forest Service infrastructure in Sulphur Creek, Morgan Creek Ranch, Thomas Creek, Harlan Creek, Boundary Creek and Seafoam Guard Station, as well as the Greyhound Mine. Point protection involves protecting specific assets or highly valued resources without directly halting the continued general spread of the fire. This is appropriate in remote areas when very few resources are available. Management action plans are being constructed for point protection strategies on the Boise National Forest, as the fire continues southward movement.

The Salmon Challis has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015. The order is in place to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Stage 1 fire restrictions will be lifted Friday.