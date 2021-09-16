Risch welcomes fall interns to Washington, D.C. office

Idaho

WASHINGTON (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced the selection of three interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for fall 2021.

While in their roles, the interns will have the opportunity to learn about policymaking at the federal level while assisting in the daily operations of the office.

The interns are Elbia Christensen, Niklas Kleinworth and Madeleine Powley.

Elbia Christensen is the daughter of Curt and Wendy and grew up in Emmett. A junior at Idaho State University, Elbia is pursuing a degree in homeland security and emergency management. During her internship, she hopes to learn more about the Senator’s role on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, traveling, and exploring the outdoors.

Niklas Kleinworth is the son of Kevin and Gina and was raised in Naples. A recent graduate of the University of Idaho, Niklas earned a degree in political science and pre-health professions. During his internship, Niklas looks forward to learning more about healthcare and education policy. In his free time, Niklas can be found trap shooting or recreating outdoors.

Madeleine Powley, daughter of Ned and Katrina, hails from Pacific Grove, California and graduated from Salinas High School. A rising senior at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Madeleine is working towards a degree in English. During her internship, Madeleine is interested in learning more about strategic communication. Madeleine is an avid writer and photographer and looks forward to exploring Washington, D.C.

“Senate internships provide Idaho’s young leaders with a firsthand experience in public policy and communications,” Risch said. “These young men and women are exceptionally qualified, and I have no doubt they will serve Idaho well.”