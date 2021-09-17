Juvenile killed in rollover crash

Idaho

KIMAMA, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 24 at milepost 37, just west of Kimama Friday around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, a juvenile was traveling westbound on State Highway 24 when the vehicle left the roadway off the right shoulder, over corrected and rolled off the left shoulder of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The juvenile passenger was airlifted to a local hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.