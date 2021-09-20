Awards to community partners address learning loss and behavioral health supports to children

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced 61 facilities represented by 35 organizations in Idaho that are helping Idaho’s children during the COVID-19 pandemic have been awarded more than $17 million in Idaho Community Program Grant funds.

These funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Child Care Development Fund and are targeted at addressing the academic learning loss and behavioral health supports needed for children in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, community youth providers, families, and children have experienced trauma and stress that impact mental health of children, parents, caregivers, and others involved in a child’s life.

“Investing in the organizations and programs that assist in educational services and much needed behavioral health supports to children and youth will have lasting effects,” said Ericka Rupp, Idaho’s Child Care Program manager.

Grantees will be awarded on a quarterly basis. The next grant period will open for applications in early winter. This opportunity is funded by The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Organizations that received grant funds: