Skip to Content
Idaho
By
September 15, 2021 3:18 PM
Published 12:05 PM

Awards to community partners address learning loss and behavioral health supports to children

MGN

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced 61 facilities represented by 35 organizations in Idaho that are helping Idaho’s children during the COVID-19 pandemic have been awarded more than $17 million in Idaho Community Program Grant funds.

These funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Child Care Development Fund and are targeted at addressing the academic learning loss and behavioral health supports needed for children in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, community youth providers, families, and children have experienced trauma and stress that impact mental health of children, parents, caregivers, and others involved in a child’s life.

“Investing in the organizations and programs that assist in educational services and much needed behavioral health supports to children and youth will have lasting effects,” said Ericka Rupp, Idaho’s Child Care Program manager.

Grantees will be awarded on a quarterly basis. The next grant period will open for applications in early winter. This opportunity is funded by The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. 

Organizations that received grant funds:

  1. Boys & Girls Clubs (6 statewide clubs)
  2. Idaho Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs
  3. Jannus Inc. & The Idaho Out-of-School Network
  4. United Way of Treasure Valley
  5. Basin School District - Basin Early Learning
  6. Children's Home Society of Idaho
  7. Community Youth in Action
  8. Emmett School District
  9. Get Ready to Learn, Kuna
  10. Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (3 programs)
  11. Lee Pesky Learning Center
  12. Madison Cares/Madison School District #321
  13. Marsing School District
  14. The Green Apple Project
  15. Tidwell Social Work Services and Consulting, Inc
  16. United Way of North Idaho
  17. United Way of South Central Idaho
  18. United Way of SE Idaho (2 programs)
  19. University of Idaho Extension (18 programs)
  20. Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center
  21. Upriver Youth Leadership Council
  22. Willow Creek Center
  23. Wood River Community YMCA
  24. 2C Kids Succeed
  25. Cascade After-School Program (CAPS)
  26. Education Foundation of Teton Valley
  27. Giraffe Laugh for the Garden City Early Learning Collaborative
  28. Hope Education Consulting
  29. Idaho Resilience Project
  30. Kendrick Jt. School District/Juliaetta Elementary School
  31. Lincoln County Youth Center
  32. Murtaugh School District
  33. Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition
  34. Treasure Valley Family YMCA
  35. United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County
Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content