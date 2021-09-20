Higher pay, bonuses attract more Idaho correction officers

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's top prison official says a boost in pay and bonuses for prison workers has caused a spike in applications and increased retention of those already employed.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Legislature's Criminal Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee on Friday the agency has received more than 130 applications and that some officers who planned to leave are staying.

Corrections facilities have been staffed at 79%, leading to 16-hour shifts for officers.

New correction officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75.

New hires will also get $1,500 bonuses, as will current officers on Oct. 15.