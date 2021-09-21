1 hospitalized after crash near Burley

Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday at approximately 5:00 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on I-84 near milepost 220, east of Burley.

According to police, Reyni Sosa De Leon, 31, of Philadelphia, PA, was stopped on the right shoulder in a 2017 Volvo semi towing a single trailer. James Bronson, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, was driving westbound in a 2021 Freightliner semi with a single trailer. Bronson's tractor struck Sosa De Leon's trailer.

Bronson was transported by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The lanes were partly blocked for approximately six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.