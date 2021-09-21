Boundary Fire burns 73,620 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 73,620 acres and is 48% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (FCRONRW), on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The Sulphur Group mopped up hot spots around the Sulphur Creek Ranch Monday. Two miles of road preparation for a contingency line have been completed along the 579 Road. Reduced heat allowed for scouting contingency options for the Boise National Forest.

Area-wide assessments by ground and aerial resources confirmed little fire movement throughout the Seafoam Group, although scattered heat remains. The Ruffneck Lookout remains intact, and the fire’s impact to the Greyhound, Fontez, and King Mountain Mines was also determined.

Scarface Group mop-up continued around the Middle Fork Ranch, Little Creek Guard Station, and the spot near Marble Creek. A considerable amount of equipment, gear, and trash was backhauled from this area via helicopters. Crews assessed the fire’s footprint further along the Middle Fork Salmon River to the Northwest, reaching Indian Creek Guard Station.

The newly-created Pistol Creek Group was flown in to assess defense strategies for the Pistol Creek Ranch.

Firefighters will begin setting up pumps, hose lays and other equipment.

Helicopter missions Monday moved roughly 40 passengers, 2,500 pounds of internal cargo, and well over 10,000 pounds of external cargo, inserting crews and support supplies for point protection. The operation was supported by (2) Bell 212HP medium helicopters, (1) Bell 407HP light helicopter, and 1 ASTAR 350B3E light helicopter, all of which are considered high performance aircraft.

On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015 is in place to protect public health and safety. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure.

Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Closure orders and maps may be viewed on the Salmon Challis National Forest web page. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect daily for public and firefighter safety.