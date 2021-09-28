Boundary Fire grows to 84,138 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 84,138 acres and is 58% contained.

It is burning 24 miles northwest of Stanley, ID, in the Frank Church – River of No Return Wilderness.

A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire, which is burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The desired end state for this incident is that the fire will have taken its natural course while values-at-risk and firefighters have been protected.

The Incident Command Post has relocated to the Cape Horn Guard Station. Warm and dry weather continued to stir up some heat across the fire yesterday, but cooler temperatures and moisture are expected to slow activity today.

In Sulphur Group, firefighters have been implementing a silviculture prescription to create a shaded fuel break along the 579 Road, and they expect to wrap up this work soon. Firefighters continued to see fire backing toward the 568 Road and meadows south of Blue Bunch Mountain, but movement was slowed by opposing winds. Fire activity south of Sulphur Creek Ranch also continues, and crews stand ready to protect the value.

Crews in the Seafoam Group removed hazard trees along the travel corridor to Greyhound Mine, and they will continue this work today. Winds stirred up some smoke in the Lime Creek area, and creeping and smoldering continue in the Sheep Mountain Road area.

In the area of Scarface Group, fire continued backing on Little Soldier Mountain and reached the Cabin Creek drainage. Crews have been scouting in steep and rocky terrain for the best vantage points to observe fire activity so they can quickly respond should the fire threaten values.

Closure Order #04-13-21-015 remains in effect for The Salmon-Challis National Forest. The area impacted by the closure is evaluated daily. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire for public and firefighter safety. The surrounding backcountry airstrips are open to general aviation. Pilots should coordinate with Central Idaho Dispatch, and monitor both the TFR and backcountry frequencies.