Idaho
By
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:12 AM

81 Idaho mayors to participate in annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge

BCIF

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.

This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts. Mayors have two options this year:

  • Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community
  • Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community

“We are grateful that so many of our mayors are making time to do what’s good for their own health as well as benefitting their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are setting a great example about the importance of being active. Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health.”

PARTICIPATING MAYORS

                 Eastern IDAHO                               MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

CityMayor CityMayor
American FallsRebekah Sorensen AlbionIsaac Loveland
AmmonSean Coletti DietrichDeborah Moon
ArimoLonnie Gunter FairfieldTerry Lee
BancroftLuCus Spencer HazeltonArt Watkins
BlackfootMarc Carroll HollisterJayne Self
ChubbuckKevin England JeromeDavid Davis
DaytonMelvin E. Beutler OakleyLarry Mickelsen
DowneyRex Nielson PaulBruce Hossfeld
DriggsHyrum Johnson ShoshoneDan Pierson
FirthBrandon Jolley StanleySteve Botti
FranklinTodd Hawkes Twin FallsSuzanne Hawkins
GraceJackie Barthlome WendellDonald Dunn
Idaho FallsRebecca Casper   
MaladJoan Hawkins   
MontpelierJared Sharp   
Mud LakeSherry Locasio   
PocatelloBrian Blad   
PrestonDan Keller   
RexburgJerry Merrill   
RobertsB.J. Berlin   
ShelleyStacy Pascoe   
TetoniaBrent Schindler   
VictorWill Frohlich   
WestonGreg Garner     

NORTHERN IDAHO

CityMayor CityMayor
Bonners FerryJames R. Staples MoscowBill Lambert
Coeur d’AleneSteve Widmyer OrofinoSean Simmons
Dalton GardensDan Edwards OsburnKip McGillivray
DoverDiane Brockway PeckNancy Greene
East HopeVern Fleisher PierceDominic Consentino
FerdinandRalph Wassmuth PonderaySteve Geiger
Fernan Lake VillageHeidi Acuff Post FallsRon Jacobson
GeneseeTimothy Sperber SmeltervilleLinda Guthmiller
HaydenSteve Griffitts Spirit LakeRenee Eastman
Hayden LakeJim Ackerman StitesGerald Cathey
HopeWilliam Breen TensedRichard Keaveny
JuliaettaRichard Groseclose WallaceLynn Mogensen
KamiahBetty Heater WinchesterMiriam Youngren
LapwaiAntonio Smith WorleyCharlene Waddell
LewistonMichael Collins   

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

CityMayor CityMayor
BoiseLauren McLean MarsingChad Sevy
CaldwellGarret Nancolas McCallBob Giles
CambridgeMark Loveland MeridianRobert Simison
CascadeJudith Nissula Mountain HomeRich Sykes
CrouchBob Powell NampaDebbie Kling
EmmettGordon Petrie ParmaAngie Lee
Garden CityJohn Evans StarTrevor A. Chadwick
HomedaleGheen Christoffersen WeiserRandy Hibberd

Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $206,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.

