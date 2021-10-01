Police issue endangered missing person alert

Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman.

Sharon Archer, was last seen at her residence in the area of 5th Street and Locust Avenue on Sept. 27 at approximately 10:00 p.m. and was believed to be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and possibly a black jacket.

Archer was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Idaho license plate K562919.

Archer does not have a cell phone and is considered endangered due to medical conditions and the length of time that has passed since she was last seen.

Archer’s physical description is 5’10”, 175 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Sharon Archer, contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or 9-1-1.