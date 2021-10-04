Gov. Little, 9 other governors to visit U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will join nine other governors for a visit to the United States-Mexico border in Texas Wednesday and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately.

Governor Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River, which forms part of the border between the two countries, with Texas Department of Public Safety agents.

Governors in attendance in Texas Wednesday include:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Governor Little and 25 other governors recently requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., to work together on solutions to the national security and public health crisis created by the unenforced border with Mexico. The president did not agree to meet with the governors.

Governor Little sent a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border this summer to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. The troopers completed their weeks-long mission, serving both as a force multiplier for local efforts at a time when it’s needed along the border and, importantly, to bring back to Idaho the experience of seeing and learning up-to-the-minute enforcement techniques.