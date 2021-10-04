Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 1 new fire

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected one new fire since September 27.

Twelvemile Fire (October 2): The fire is located approximately 15 miles south of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 1.5 acre fire burning in timber is 100% contained.

Boundary Fire (August 10): The lightning fire is located approximately 24 miles northwest of Stanley on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7795/

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained and controlled.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): Updates are posted to InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 33 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 31 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.