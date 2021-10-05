Hands-on construction training with free Commercial Driver’s License offered next spring

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - While “help wanted” signs are everywhere and the skills of the workforce are waning, Idaho’s critical infrastructure will always require regular maintenance.

To meet that need, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is offering a five-week training program in the spring of 2022 in Eastern Idaho.

Applicants selected for the program will receive hands-on training in heavy equipment operating, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and more. Applicants can also earn a free Commercial Driver’s License.

ITD will start accepting applications up until November 30 or until the program is filled. Please submit a resume and letter of interest to onthejobIdaho@gmail.com or by mail to 3311 W. State Street, Boise, ID 83703.

Applicants must be at least 21, hold a valid driver’s license, and must be able to pass a drug screening and department of transportation physical. No prior construction experience is necessary. Women, veterans and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Now in its fourth year, 75% of the program’s graduates have obtained employment with companies in the industry.

For more information, contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152.

ITD receives funding through the Federal Highway Administration for this industry-leading program.