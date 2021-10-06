Idaho governor repeals political rival’s executive order

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor has issued an executive order repealing his political rival’s executive order from the previous day involving COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory testing.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued the order Wednesday while still in Texas, a move that challenges the state’s longstanding practice of making the lieutenant governor acting governor when the governor is out of state.

Far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, issued her order Tuesday, and also sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Little's order appears to lay the legal groundwork to determine who is in charge when the governor leaves the state.