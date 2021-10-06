INL ranks #13 in nation among best places to work for women, diverse managers

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management, ranked Idaho National Laboratory #13 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers and in the Top 10 Best in Class Categories for Accountability and Recruitment.

It’s the only business headquartered in Idaho to make the list.

This is the second year INL has won best in class for accountability. To be recognized in this category, the leadership team must demonstrate commitment to ensure the success of achieving diversity and inclusion results by embedding inclusion in all processes at every level of the organization and guaranteeing incentives and recognitions are communicated at every level so every employee understands their contribution to the overall strategy.

INL’s recruitment strategies were also recognized as best in class for alignment with the overall diversity and business strategy, a recruiting platform with enterprise-wide accountability among recruiters and hiring managers, and inclusively sourcing talent with demonstrated results in hiring women and diverse talent.

“These recognitions are a great testament to the progress we’ve made on inclusive diversity. There’s always more work to be done, but we’ll continue to move forward in a positive way,” said Todd Combs, associate laboratory director for Energy & Environment Science & Technology and executive sponsor of the Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council.

You can read more about INL’s three specialty awards here.