Input wanted for improvements to US 20 between Ashton and State Highway 87 Jct.

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process to look at ways to improve the US-20 corridor between Ashton and the Idaho State Highway 87 Junction.

Increasing traffic is causing congestion and crashes. Improvements are needed to maintain a safe roadway and reliable connection to adjacent communities, Yellowstone National Park, and the region.

ITD invites the public to learn more about the project and PEL process by attending one of two public meetings. The same materials will be presented at both meetings, which will be held:

October 12, 2021

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Island Park EMS Building

4378 County Circle

Island Park, ID 83429



October 13, 2021

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ashton Community Center and Library

925 Main Street

Ashton, ID 83420

The meetings will be held in open house format. Individuals are welcome to stop by anytime from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For those who can’t attend in person, an online meeting will be available from October 13-29 online HERE.

The comment period will remain open until Oct. 29, 2021.