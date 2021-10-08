Ex-Idaho lawmaker charged with rape booked into Boise jail

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker charged with rape has been booked into a jail in Boise.

KBOI-TV reports online records show Aaron von Ehlinger was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon.

He’s facing charges of rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

He was arrested in Georgia Sept. 25 on a “fugitive from justice” charge in connection with an arrest warrant in the case.

Von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, Idaho when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her.

Previously, von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintained he had consensual sexual contact with her.