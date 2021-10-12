Firefighters battle large fire at Idaho Darigold plant

Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Fire crews from multiple cities were working to contain a large fire at a Darigold processing plant in downtown Caldwell Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m., according to Canyon County dispatch.

Darigold officials wrote on the company’s social media accounts that based on initial reports, everyone at the plant is believed to be accounted for and safe.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the fire.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell and Parma.

Workers with the Idaho Power utility company were also at the scene.

Darigold operates 11 processing facilities throughout the Northwest.