Gov. Little proclaims October Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little on Monday proclaimed the month of October “Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” and encouraged all Idahoans to seek out the health care workers in their lives and communities and show their respect, appreciation, and support for the sacrifices health care workers are making to get us through an unprecedented public health crisis.

Governor Little is traveling the state this week to thank health care workers in hospitals across Idaho, and more and more students, families, and communities are finding creative ways to show their gratitude for these heroes of the pandemic.

The full text of the Governor’s proclamation follows: