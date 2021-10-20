More than 50,000 Idahoans to participate in The Great Idaho ShakeOut

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Drop, cover and hold on! That's the message people will be taking seriously around the world Thursday.

The Great Idaho ShakeOut earthquake drill will be held this week with more than 50,000 Idahoans expected to participate across the state.

This is an annual opportunity for individuals, schools, businesses and other community groups to practice how to be safer during big earthquakes.

The Great Idaho ShakeOut Drill will take place at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday. This means those who are registered should Drop, Cover and Hold On as if there were a major earthquake happening.

Federal, state and local emergency management experts have determined Drop, Cover, and Hold On is the best way to reduce injury and death during an earthquake. In an actual earthquake, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before strong shaking knocks you down, or something falls on you.

The Great Idaho ShakeOut is held on the third Thursday of October each year.

To register for the Great Idaho ShakeOut visit shakout.org/register.