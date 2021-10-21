Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle on sale

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday marks the fifteenth year of the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

The game features a guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000.

Sales on the game began Thursday morning at 4:00 a.m. Mountain Time, and just like past years, there are only 250,000 tickets at $10 each for this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

“Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fourteen years. Now in its fifteen year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.”

The 2020 edition of the game sold out on Dec. 4 after only 45 days on the market. It was the earliest sellout of any of the previous Raffle games and the second fastest selling Raffle game in Lottery history, behind only the first Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle in 2007.

“We remind everyone to have fun but to get their tickets early because it will sell out. Remember, just one ticket is all it takes to win,” Anderson said.

Besides the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are more than 15,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features 10, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the 10 25000th tickets.

Players who win one of the ten 25000th tickets or one of the first fifteen days’ $1,000 prizes must claim their prize at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise. Their ticket will remain eligible to win additional prizes in the Raffle, including the $1,000,000 top prize.

Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets will remain on sale until December 28, 2021 at 11:59 pm Mountain Time or until ticket 250,000 is sold. The winning numbers announcement will be on December 29, 2021, at 9:59 pm Mountain Time.