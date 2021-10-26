Idaho State Historical Society receives $500,000 grant for historic preservation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Park Service has awarded the Idaho State Historical Society a $500,000 grant from the Save America’s Treasures program.

The NPS, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, announced $15.5 million in Save America’s Treasures grants to help fund 49 projects in 29 states.

The Save America’s Treasures program seeks to preserve and rehabilitate some of the most significant and iconic American structures and collections.

After 50 years of use by the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, and 150 years of service to the people of Idaho, the Assay Office building requires an additional investment to meet ongoing and future needs. ISHS is excited to announce a major rehabilitation of the building funded in part by this $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from NPS.

This half-million-dollar grant is the program’s maximum possible award, and the recipient must match the amount dollar-for-dollar.

When fully funded, this project will address long-term electrical and mechanical needs, remediate moisture infiltration in the basement, and repair and replace deteriorating finishes and fixtures – all while adhering to the highest professional standards for historic preservation.

The ISHS, in partnership with the Foundation for Idaho History, launched a smaller, separately funded project to rehabilitate and enhance the historic grounds and landscaping around the building through the annual Wine, Eats and Artifacts fundraiser on October 14.

From 1999 to 2019, Save America’s Treasures has provided over $339 million to over 1,300 projects to provide preservation and conservation work on nationally significant collections, artifacts, structures, and sites. These grants have leveraged more than $479 million in private and public investment and contributed more than 16,000 jobs to local and state economies. The combined awards of $15.5 million will leverage more than $20 million in private and public investment.