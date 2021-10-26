Police investigate death of resident at Idaho State Correctional Institution

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – At the request of the Idaho Department of Correction, Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a resident at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

On Sunday at Idaho State Correctional Institution (ISCI), a man aged 89 years, was found unresponsive in his cell. There does not appear to be foul play or self-inflicted wounds.

As it does in the case of all unattended deaths in the South Boise Correctional Complex, or deaths in which the cause is unknown, the Idaho Department of Correction notified Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Ada County Coroner and Sheriff’s Deputy took possession of the deceased and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Idaho State Correctional Institution is a 1,446 bed facility.