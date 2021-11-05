Little appoints Duggan to First Judicial District, Monson to Second Judicial District

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday he appointed Barbara Duggan of Wallace as District Judge in the First Judicial District and Mark Monson of Moscow as District Judge in the Second Judicial District.

“Barbara Duggan and Mark Monson are strong legal minds who have proven their commitment to upholding the law as they serve the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Duggan has more than 30 years of experience. As an attorney, Duggan practiced law in Twin Falls, Kootenai, and Ada Counties. She was appointed as a magistrate judge in Shoshone County in 2016. Duggan serves as a pro tem district judge in treatment courts, specificity, felony drug court and DUI court. She received her law degree from the University of Idaho in 1991.

“I am looking forward to continuing to serve the state and my community as a district judge in the first judicial district, and I appreciate Governor Little’s confidence in me,” Duggan said.

Monson is a partner at Mosman & Monson in Moscow. He has spent the last 20 years practicing law in Moscow. Monson is a member of the Idaho Professional Conduct Board and has served on that board since 2010. He graduated from Arizona State University, magna cum laude, in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. In 1997, Mark moved to Moscow to attend law school and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho in 2000.

“I am deeply honored that Governor Little placed his confidence in me to serve as a judge in the Second Judicial District,” Monson said. “I look forward to serving our community alongside our other outstanding judges.”