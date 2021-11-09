Construction south of St. Anthony to begin Wednesday on US 20

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will remove a railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 20 south of St. Anthony this week.

The project near milepost 344 will start Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thursday.

Drivers should plan for lane closures. The outside lanes both eastbound and westbound are scheduled to close on Nov. 10, followed by the respective inside lanes on Nov. 11.

ITD urges drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone. Following flaggers’ signals and speed limits will ensure ITD crew members’ safety and yours as trucks enter and leave the site.

Contact ITD District 6 Staff Engineer Eli Robinson at 208-745-5608 with any questions or concerns regarding the project. Updates on construction are also available at 511.idaho.gov.