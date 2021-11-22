Crash north of Mackay claims one

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Monday at 9:11 a.m northbound on US 93 at milepost 125.5, north of Mackay, in Custer County.

According to ISP, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, a 44-year-old male from Hamilton, MT, was driving north on US 93 when he left the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the centerline. He struck a Toyota Sequoia head-on that was traveling south on US 93. The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old female from Challis.

The male was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injures on scene. Next of kin has been notified. The female was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

One lane of US 93 was blocked for approximately five hours. The roadway has re-opened.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Custer County and Butte County Sheriff's Offices and the Idaho Transportation Department.