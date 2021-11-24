Skip to Content
today at 2:45 PM
Idaho governor makes pick for vacant state Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Carrie Semmelroth of Boise to the District 17 Senate seat vacated by Senator Ali Rabe, who moved to a different district.

Semmelroth works in the College of Education at Boise State University. She earned her Ed.D. (Doctor of Education) with a focus on Special Education from Boise State University. She also holds a Master’s degree in Special Education and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, both from Boise State University.

Semmelroth is a Democrat who will serve out the remainder of Rabe’s term, which ends at the end of 2022. When a legislative seat is vacated midterm, the political party of the legislator who left the seat submits recommendations for replacements to the Governor for consideration.

