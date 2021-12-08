Red Cross: Donors needed now to address historically low blood supply

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Red Cross is facing historically low blood supply levels.

The Red Cross says it provides 40% of the country's blood, and if more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2

BANNOCK

Arimo

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marsh Valley High School, 12655 South Old Highway 91

Pocatello

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Planet Fitness, 4235 Yellowstone Ave.

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 200 Via Venitio

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave.

BONNEVILLE

Idaho Falls

12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Summit Spine IF, 1515 Ashment Suite 2

12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, 2860 Channing Way

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Osgood Community Ward Building, 7940 North 35 W.

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Club Apple, 2030 Jenny Lee Drive

JEFFERSON

Rigby

12/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mountain River Veterinary Hospital, 106 N. 3800 E.

MADISON

Rexburg

12/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., John Adams GMC, 890 W. Main St.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.