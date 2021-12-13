Join the Big Idaho Potato Truck team

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are looking for a job that will take you around the nation and get you noticed, here is your chance to apply to be a member of the Big Idaho Potato Truck team.

The Idaho Potato Commission is looking for both drivers and ambassadors.

You can apply online HERE.

Applicants should be from Idaho, outgoing and have experience with public speaking, social media and any kind of video or photography skills would be nice.

Training for the job starts in February with the truck hitting the road in March.