Idaho Site sets sights on important spent nuclear fuel milestone

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another milestone has been reached in the spent nuclear waste clean-up at the Idaho National Lab Site.

The last of the spent fuel elements has been removed from the Advanced Test Reactor's water-filled storage area and taken to a dry storage area for further processing.

According to Department of Energy and INL officials, that means there is only one type of fuel remaining at the site.

It is at the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II.

It is set to be removed and transferred to dry storage or processed at another INL facility by December of next year.