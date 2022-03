CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Chubbuck City Council confirmed the appoint of Norman G. Reece Jr. to City Council Seat #4 during Wednesday night’s Council Meeting.

Councilmember Reece will fill the City Council Seat for a two-year term.

The seat will be on the November 2023 ballot for an additional two-year term.

In the 2025 election, the seat will go back to the standard four-year term.