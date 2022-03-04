Businesses can e-file state, federal income taxes together

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Businesses wanting to prepare and e-file both their federal and state income tax returns should visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website.

The Tax Commission’s Business income tax e-file providers page links to authorized software providers that offer electronic filing for corporations, S corporations, partnerships and fiduciaries.



Software providers’ fees and services vary. Businesses should compare the offers to see which one best serves their needs.



To find a provider, click on Business income tax e-file providers in the Quick Picks section.



“E-filing is the easiest and most cost-effective way to submit tax returns,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “It saves prep time, paper, and mailing costs.”



Last year about 82% of Idaho businesses filed their income tax returns online.



Visit tax.idaho.gov to get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.