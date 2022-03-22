Idaho wildland firefighter hazard pay plan heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would give Idaho wildland firefighters hazard pay is headed to the governor's desk.

The Senate voted 35-0 on Monday to approve the bill that would give state-employed wildland firefighters hazard pay of up to 25% above their hourly wages.

The bill passed the House 49-19 last month.

Supporters say the increase is needed to retain firefighters leaving state jobs for better-paying firefighting jobs with agencies that offer hazard pay.

Supporters also say firefighters face significant risks on the job.

New Idaho wildland firefighters make $15 an hour.

Hazard pay for the state's wildland firefighters is expected to cost Idaho up to $390,000 a year.