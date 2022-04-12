ISP investigates multiple crashes in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, Idaho State Police investigated six crashes on I-84 and state highway 81 in Cassia County.

Cassia County experienced major inclement weather that caused dangerous driving conditions including blowing and drifting snow that reduced visibility on the roadway.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 at milepost 222 were closed at 6:31 p.m. and are now open as crashes were cleared from the area.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office responded to a seventeen-vehicle crash on I-84. Nine people were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance.

The Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office were assisted by Cassia County Extraction, Idaho Transportation Department, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Life Run Medic 1 and Medic 2, and the Declo QRU.