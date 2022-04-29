Historical home being moved for Montpelier Temple

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) - Many people in Montpelier came out to see a historic home physically being moved Friday.

It's to make way for the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

Crews were hard at work Friday morning moving this home which isn't an average home. It's almost 120-year-old, and current homeowner Derek Rider didn't want to see it go to waste.

"Being built in 1903 having five bedrooms was huge back then, and so the historical aspect of it was just highly significant in saving it," Rider said.

Rider says the former Washington Street site is a community staple.

"It has been a landmark here on this corner," Rider said. "Everyone knows this house. You talk about this house and everyone knows about it. "

The Montpelier Temple for the Church ofJesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take the place of the historic home.

"It's satisfying to have a temple here," Rider said. "Everyone knew one was coming. It was just a matter of time. And so just being a part of it has just really been overwhelming."

Rider says the Latter-day Saint community has been a vital part of the community history.

"The influence of the mormon pioneers was huge here," Rider said. "Brigham Young came through here. In fact, Brigham Young is actually the one that renamed the town Montpelier."

Rider says he has gotten multiple offers on the house but hasn’t decided if he wants it keep it, or pass along it's legacy.

"It's amazing just the interest in this house," Rider said. "You can see by all the traffic and everyone driving around just how much interest there is in this house. It has been such a huge part of this community."